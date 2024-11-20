Nevada adopts first-ever regulation to protect workers from heat

After a lengthy process that brought industry and activists to the table, Nevada approved its first-ever set of rules to protect indoor and outdoor workers from the heat.

A worker uses a giant umbrella to protect himself from sun as he works on an outdoor advertising structure on the Strip on July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada secretary of state’s office signed the regulation on Wednesday, now compelling businesses with more than 10 employees to craft a heat protection plan that addresses its specific needs. Nevada’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration will be able to enforce those plans once they are created.

“Approval of this regulation is a critical step to reduce the health risks of heat exposure for Nevada workers in indoor and outdoor settings,” Division of Industrial Relations Administrator Victoria Carreon said in a statement. “This regulation is the culmination of four years of discussion and engagement with various stakeholders to develop a framework that works for Nevada’s workers and employers.”

It’s been a record summer in Southern Nevada, with at least 402 instances where heat has led to someone’s death this year, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Heat complaints to OSHA are on the rise, too, with 467 across the state, 401 of which were filed in Southern Nevada.

