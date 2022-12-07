Nevada AG accuses e-cigarette maker Juul of marketing to youth

The state claims Juul Labs lured minors to its products and mislead consumers about nicotine content.

A Juul electronic cigarette sign hangs in the front window of a bodega convenience store in New York City on June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

A woman exhales while vaping from a Juul pen e-cigarette in Vancouver, Wash., April 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

The Nevada attorney general’s office has accused the maker of Juul e-cigarettes of playing by “Big Tobacco’s playbook” in trying to make its products attractive to minors and deceiving consumers about the levels of nicotine in the devices.

In a civil complaint filed Tuesday, the state claimed that conduct by Juul Labs, Inc., of San Francisco, has set back efforts by state governments in the 1990s and later by Congress to prohibit the sale of most flavored cigarettes and marketing the products toward people younger than 21.

“As a result of the concerted effort on the states, the federal government, public health advocates, and many others, smoking among youth and adults plummeted,” state officials said in the complaint. “Unfortunately, much of this progress has been reversed by the emergence of e-cigarettes.”

The complaint, filed in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, requested that a judge issue a permanent injunction preventing Juul Labs from engaging in acts that violate the Nevada Deceptive Trade Practices Act, award civil penalties against the company for each violation and consider granting restitution and refunds.

The legal action came the same day that Juul Labs announced that it had reached a confidential financial settlement covering more than 5,000 court cases brought by about 10,000 plaintiffs.

“With both new investments in the company’s mission and a resolution like the one achieved today, Juul Labs is charting a path forward to continue to advance tobacco harm reduction through science and technology, for over 31 million adult smokers in the U.S. and over one billion adult smokers worldwide,” the company said in a statement.

It was unclear Wednesday whether that settlement would affect the Nevada complaint.

In September, Nevada was one of 32 states that agreed to settle with Juul Labs for $438 million. Nevada’s portion of that agreement was $14.4 million. In the agreement, Juul also consented to stop promoting its e-cigarettes to minors and using sponsorships and social media influences to advertise its merchandise.

The Food and Drug Administration in June banned sales of Juul products but suspended its ruling pending a review of further “scientific” issues after Juul appealed.

In the complaint filed this week, Nevada officials compared the e-cigarette industry to the “Big Tobacco” firms before the 1990s, when companies “recognized that increasing cigarette sales depended heavily on addicting individuals to their products from a very young age.”

“As a result, the major tobacco companies developed a comprehensive scheme to appeal to impressionable children and entice them to use their products,” the office stated. “They also expended significant resources in exposing youth to tobacco imagery through advertisements in magazines, at sporting events, and on billboards.”

Juul Labs markets e-cigarette devices with its own proprietary product, known as pods, that deliver the nicotine to users who inhale its aerosol, known as vaping.

The company’s pods contain significantly more nicotine than other brands and include “nicotine salts,” pioneered by Juul Labs, to make the inhalant smoother and less irritating than earlier types of the electronic tobacco dispensing devices, state officials said.

In its marketing promotions, the attorney general’s office said, the company misleads consumers into believing that its product does not have nicotine or has a lower concentration of it and is a safer alternative to combustible cigarettes.

Juul Labs has from its inception marketed its tobacco devices to minors and in fact a “principal driver of [its] explosive growth was youth adoption of its products,” state officials said.

The complaint alleged that the company concentrated its marketing efforts on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and other social media to target youthful users.

The firm also paid “affiliates,” bloggers, celebrities and others on social media who helped increase sales and expanded its reach though influencers with large followings on social media platforms to promote its products to minors, according to state officials.

