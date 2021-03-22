Nevada AG Ford announces $45M settlement in opioid lawsuit

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced a $45 million settlement on Monday regarding the state’s lawsuit against drug makers and distributors over a deadly opioid epidemic.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, left, speaking during a news conference at Reno City Hall on June 17, 2019, announcing a new lawsuit against more than 40 opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Monday that the state has agreed to a $45 million settlement with the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. over its role in the deadly opioid epidemic.

In June 2019, Ford filed suit in Clark County District Court accusing dozens of drug manufacturers and distributors of propagating the state’s deadly opioid epidemic.

The complaint named more than 40 defendants, including prescription drug makers Purdue Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals, and distributors CVS, Walgreens and retail giant Walmart.

Last month, when McKinsey & Co. agreed to pay $573 million to 47 states to settle investigations into its role in opioid sales, Nevada opted out of the agreement, and Ford said he would continue to pursue his investigation.

On Monday, Ford said the state was offered roughly $7 million in that settlement.

“It was and continues to be our belief that Nevadans were entitled to more, and we got you more,” he said.

A company spokesman responded to Ford’s announcement of the settlement via an email to reporters.

“McKinsey believes its past work was lawful and has denied allegations to the contrary,” the statement said in part. “The settlement agreement with Nevada, like those reached in February, contains no admission of wrongdoing or liability.”

The state’s lawsuit accused drug manufacturers of pushing doctors to prescribe the addictive medication while downplaying the side effects.

Ford said the companies relied on fake science, fake experts, fake publications and an army of salespeople to push the pills in the name of greed as thousands died in the process.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.