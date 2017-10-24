Nevada AG gives $600K to help Las Vegas shooting investigation

Nevada Attorney General office in Carson City. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985)

CARSON CITY — Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s office is giving $600,000 to the Metropolitan Police Department to defray investigative costs arising from the Oct. 1 Mandalay Bay shooting.

Laxalt’s office announced the funding on Tuesday. The money will come from the settlement of a deceptive trade case, not taxpayer funds.

“Together with the Governor Sandoval, I am committed to assisting the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department offset costs for heroic first responders in the wake of this horrific tragedy,” Laxalt said in a statement. “At the crime scene, in the hospitals and at the command center, I witnessed courage, commitment and tireless dedication to the public good. I proudly stand shoulder-to-shoulder with my law enforcement partners and offer assistance wherever possible.”

Gov. Brian Sandoval is directing his budget office to expedite its processing of the funding, which will get it to the Metropolitan Police Department within 15 days.

“During this time of crisis and great tragedy, we’ve witnessed the resilience, strength and unity of the Las Vegas community,” Sandoval said. “The state will continue to provide any additional resources necessary to assist the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department with its investigation and help ensure the tireless efforts of its officers are compensated. These funds are an important step in those efforts. I would like to express my continued and heartfelt thanks to Sheriff (Joe) Lombardo, the first responders, medical providers, coroner’s office, volunteers and the generosity of people in Nevada, across the country and world.”

Separately, the U.S. Department of Justice is providing $1 million to help Metro with police overtime costs. The Nevada Department of Public Safety worked on the grant application.

