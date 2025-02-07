68°F
Nevada AG joins lawsuit over DOGE access to ‘personal private information’

Elon Musk speaks at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2025 - 10:56 am
 

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a lawsuit with a coalition of at least 11 other state attorneys general Thursday after Department of Government Efficiency staffers and Elon Musk received “access to American’s personal private information,” from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Musk gained access to the U.S. Treasury payment system, which is responsible for 1 billion payments per year totalling $5 trillion. The system contains sensitive information involving Social Security payments and bank accounts.

In a joint statement, the coalition said the level of access by DOGE staffers and Musk was “unlawful, unprecedented, and unacceptable.”

“DOGE has no authority to access this information, which they explicitly sought in order to block critical payments that millions of Americans rely on — payments that support health care, childcare, and other essential programs,” the coalition said in the statement.

The statement also claimed President Donald Trump “does not have the power to give away (American’s) private information to anyone he chooses, and he cannot cut federal payments approved by Congress.”

Ford has signed onto multiple lawsuits against the Trump administration in the past month, including one challenging Trump’s executive order that called upon federal agencies to not recognize the citizenship of a newborn born to a parent who is not a permanent resident or U.S. citizen, and a lawsuit against the administration’s attempt to freeze federal grants and loans last month.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

