Nevada

Nevada AG to make ‘major announcement’ on opioids

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2023 - 10:19 am
 
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford answers questions while Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar and ...
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford answers questions while Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar and Treasurer Zach Conine listen in a news conference during the first week of the 82nd Session of the Legislature at the Nevada State Capitol on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attorney General Aaron Ford will make a “major announcement” regarding opioid litigation Tuesday, his office announced.

The news conference — slated for the steps of the attorney general’s office in Carson City — comes as the state has won millions in legal settlements, many over the opioid epidemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com or 702-3832-0253. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

Action! Hollywood may come to Las Vegas
By / RJ

Nevada lawmakers next week will consider a bill that would offer transferrable tax credits designed to lure Hollywood studies and production companies to the Silver State at two locations in Las Vegas.

