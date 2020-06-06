97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Nevada agency focusing on efforts to fix jobless claim issues

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2020 - 5:38 pm
 

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation issued a recorded video Friday afternoon after techinical difficulties prevented the office from hosting a live version of its weekly press conference.

The weekly media briefings started last month in an effort to provide regular updates and be more transparent with jobless Nevadans.

DETR Director Heather Korbulic acknowledged many claimants under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program have outstanding issues holding up the successful filing of their claims, including wage discrepancies, general eligibility issues and fraud. The PUA program allows independent contractors, self-employed and gig workers to be eligible for unemployment benefits under the $2 trillion stimulus bill.

“The DETR team this week spent the entire time working to eliminate the issues preventing payment and releasing payments accordingly,” she said during the briefing. “We still have many that need addressing.”

More than 160,000 claim issues were shaved to below 61,000 this week, according to Korbulic. DETR is continuing to resolve claims, and payments for those are expected to be released Tuesday.

Calling in

DETR opened the phone line for its PUA adjudication call center Monday. That line allows gig workers to receive help correcting issues with their unemployment insurance claims.

However, claimants reported difficulty getting through to a representative. Las Vegan Patrick McLean, for instance, dialed in at 8 a.m. only to hear an immediate busy signal.

Korbulic said the PUA adjudication center received about 140,000 calls on Monday, forcing Alorica, which runs the call center, to restart its servers causing “some disconnects.”

While there are plans to hire additional call center agents, Korbulic emphasized the adjudication phone line is for those who have been contacted directly by DETR to call the number.

“Calling that dedicated adjudication line when you’ve not been instructed to do so will not expedite your claim and prevents other claimants from reaching adjudication resolution and receiving their payment,” she said.

The department reported 96,091 PUA claims have been filed, as of 8 a.m. Friday, and more than $177 million has been paid representing 26,876 PUA claimants.

Talking points

The director made a specific callout to fraudsters, noting the department is tracking fraudulent claims and intends to prosecute those individuals accordingly.

Some unemployment offices across the country have reported an increase in fraudulent claims.

For example, one reported case involves a Nigerian fraud ring using personal information it has obtained to submit applications. The U.S. Secret Service issued a memo last month saying the fraud ring already targeted Washington, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, Wyoming and Florida.

“It is extremely likely every state is vulnerable to this scheme and will be targeted if they have not been already,” according to the statement.

Fraudulent claims aside, DETR said it is finalizing its reopening phase and will “reopen when directed to do so.” Until then, claimants should continue to seek the department’s services online at UInv’s website for traditional filers or EmployNV for PUA eligible claimants.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County registers 130 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Clark County registers 130 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
2
Sisolak, elected Nevada officials discuss systemic racism, reform
Sisolak, elected Nevada officials discuss systemic racism, reform
3
Black Lives Matter, anti-racism rally held in Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE
Black Lives Matter, anti-racism rally held in Las Vegas — WATCH LIVE
4
Sisolak highlights positive data in state’s fight against COVID-19
Sisolak highlights positive data in state’s fight against COVID-19
5
Clark County reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Clark County reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Volunteers place a nasal swab into a container at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at Ca ...
Nevada will expand testing, tracing with federal money
By / RJ

Nevada will commit roughly $221 million in mostly federal money through 2021 to rebuilding state protective equipment stockpiles, expanding COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, and preparing a mass vaccination program.

Read More