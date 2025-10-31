Nevada approves $30M to help fund food banks for expected influx
Two days before around 500,000 Nevadans on food stamps are slated to lose nutritional benefits, state lawmakers affirmed $30 million to help food banks stay afloat as the government shutdown enters the one-month mark.
The request by Gov. Joe Lombardo’s administration was approved Thursday afternoon by the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee.
An additional $200,000 for Nevada National Guard servicemembers, who will logistically help food banks, also was greenlit Thursday.
The emergency dollars — which include another $8.6 million recently allocated from a contingency fund — are only a fraction of the monthly $90 million allotted to Nevada by the federal government for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP.
Interim committee members earlier this month set aside $7.3 million to keep funding another supplemental food program into late December should the government remained closed.
Nevada’s Women, Infants & Children program, commonly known as WIC, serves almost 56,000 pregnant women, new mothers and young children in the state, according to officials.
