Nevada approves $30M to help fund food banks for expected influx

Two days before thousands of Nevadans on food stamps are slated to lose nutritional benefits, state lawmakers affirmed $30 million to help food banks stay afloat.

People line up to get food from City Impact Urban Food Bank on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. Many food banks in Nevada are among countless across the country that will need to find other ways to increase food supplies amid the loss of SNAP funding due to the government shutdown. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A box of food, enough to feed a family of four for a week, sits ready for pickup at City Impact Urban Food Bank on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two days before around 500,000 Nevadans on food stamps are slated to lose nutritional benefits, state lawmakers affirmed $30 million to help food banks stay afloat as the government shutdown enters the one-month mark.

The request by Gov. Joe Lombardo’s administration was approved Thursday afternoon by the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee.

An additional $200,000 for Nevada National Guard servicemembers, who will logistically help food banks, also was greenlit Thursday.

The emergency dollars — which include another $8.6 million recently allocated from a contingency fund — are only a fraction of the monthly $90 million allotted to Nevada by the federal government for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP.

Interim committee members earlier this month set aside $7.3 million to keep funding another supplemental food program into late December should the government remained closed.

Nevada’s Women, Infants & Children program, commonly known as WIC, serves almost 56,000 pregnant women, new mothers and young children in the state, according to officials.

