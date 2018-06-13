Nevada Assembly GOP primary race leaders include brothel owner Hof

Incumbent Assemblyman James Oscarson was trailing boisterous brothel owner Dennis Hof as results in their Republican primary trickled in Tuesday night.

Dennis Hof Dennis Hof speaks at his campaign rally on June 2, 2018 at the Pahrump Nugget in Pahrump. (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)

Ron McGinnis of Las Vegas watches update election results at a primary election night watch party, hosted by the Republican National Committee and Nevada Republican Party, on Tuesday, June 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jaylen Antonio Francis, 6, of Las Vegas plays games at a primary election night watch party, hosted by the Republican National Committee and Nevada Republican Party, on Tuesday, June 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Oscarson and Hof traded attacks — many of them billboard-sized — for months leading up to the election.

Whoever wins will become the general election favorite in District 36, which takes in portions of Nye, Lincoln and rural Clark counties and where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than 7,800.

Based on early results, Republican incumbents John Hambrick and Richard McArthur each appeared destined to survive primary challengers to advance to the general election.

Republicans are hoping to dig themselves out of a deep hole in the Nevada Assembly, where Democrats hold 27 of the 42 seats, one shy of a supermajority.

Republicans hope to hang onto the seats they have and flip a few they lost during the “big blue wave” of 2016, but even GOP strategists acknowledge that their party is unlikely to win enough contests this fall to take back the chamber given the overall voter registration picture in the state.

The GOP has the voter registration edge in all 15 seats they occupy, but their lead is slim in a few of those districts.

In District 4, for example, Republicans outnumber Democrats by just 99, which could leave McArthur vulnerable to a serious general election challenge. McArthur received about half of all the votes cast in his three-candidate primary contest.

In other notable results from Tuesday, Mack Miller was in jeopardy of losing his bid for the Assembly in District 5 to Jason Burke, who has been all but invisible during the campaign. Miller’s candidacy may have been hurt by recent revelations that he was found guilty of deserting his Army unit at the height of Iraq War.

The winner between Miller and Burke will take on incumbent Democrat Brittney Miller in a race Democrats have already said they intend to focus on because the relatively small voter registration edge their party enjoys in the district.

The Democrats are also expected to pour resources into District 9, where incumbent Democrat Steve Yeager will face Linda Cannon in the general election. Cannon handily defeated Barry Keller on Tuesday.

In District 35, David Schoen built a lead over Aimee Jones in early returns to set up another hotly contested general election race to replace departing Democratic incumbent Justin Watkins.

Tom Roberts was cruising to victory in a three-candidate contest for the District 13 seat left vacant when Assembly Leader Paul Anderson left last year to take over as executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. No Democrats filed to run in the red-leaning district in northwest Las Vegas, but Roberts will face Independent American candidate Leonard Foster in the general election.

Only one Assembly race was effectively decided outright in the Republican Primary Tuesday night. Incumbent John Ellison defeated Chris Johnson in District 33, which takes in all of Elko, Eureka and White Pine counties and a portion of Lincoln County. No other candidates filed to run for the seat.

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter.