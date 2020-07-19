Nevada Assembly tweaks budget bill in bipartisan vote

The state Assembly made final changes to a budget cutting bill Sunday on a bipartisan vote, sending the matter to the Senate for consideration.

Nevada Speaker of the Assembly Jason Frierson on the third day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Friday, July 10, 2020. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent via AP, Pool)

CARSON CITY — The Nevada legislature made a final and substantial tweak Sunday morning to the last remaining bill of its budget-focused special session, adding $50 million in K-12 funding using federal pandemic aid for at-risk students.

The amended version of the bill passed the Assembly on a 36-6 bipartisan vote. The bill had passed on a party line 29-13 vote Saturday night.

Saturday night’s vote was reversed so that the Assembly could add the amendment to include federal relief dollars from the CARES Act.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, who requested the amendment, said the intent of the bill is to have the state Department of Education set up a block grant programs that schools will be able to apply for, a process that he said would be swift and would prioritize money for the at-risk students.

“I don’t think we’re in a position to turn away an opportunity to provide services to kids that are going to be disproportionately impacted by this pandemic,” Frierson said.

The bill halves the originally proposed number of furlough days, from 12 to six, and restores nearly $139 million to the budget through transfers and reallocations of other existing revenues.

It also restores just more than $81 million to health care and social services, including $49 million to optional Medicaid services that faced elimination. Another $41.5 million covers the cost of the reduced furloughs — $25.8 million — and also reinstates merit pay for state workers and cancels layoffs.

Significant cuts to the state’s K-12 budget, including $70 million from weighted funds for low-achieving students and $31 million for the state’s Read by Grade 3 program, were not restored in the changes. Those two programs specifically were listed in the bill as the top priorities to backfill if the state receives additional federal relief funds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter. Follow Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.