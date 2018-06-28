Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt releases school safety report

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt released a school safety report Thursday, with recommendations focusing on seven different topics.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Republican candidate for Nevada governor, speaks ahead of President Donald Trump's keynote address at the Nevada Republican Party State Convention at the Suncoast in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The report stems from a school safety summit Laxalt held in March with education and safety officials after a Feb. 14 shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, reignited the conversation on school safety nationwide. During that summit, he stressed prioritzing the physical safety and “hardening” of schools to make it more difficult for an assailant to enter campus.

“Just as I have done with Nevada’s sexual assault kit backlog, elder abuse crisis and opioid epidemic, I am proud to lead Nevada’s effort to bring law enforcement and others together to identify concrete solutions to Nevada’s existing public safety problems,” Laxalt, the Republican candidate for governor, said in a news release. “I am confident that if Nevada takes these important steps, our schools and children will be safer.”

The seven major themes of the report are:

· Increase patrols by school resource officers, thereby reducing the tactical response time to any attack;

· Improve Nevada’s systems for running background checks and obtaining detailed criminal history information on suspects and assailants;

· Equip school buildings with modern safety features;

· Establish agile and efficient incident commands when attacks occur in schools;

· Design active-assailant training plans and programs for law enforcement, teachers and students;

· Evaluate potential threats to schools more quickly and effectively by improving communications between teachers, school administrators and law enforcement officials; and

· Enact “red flag” laws which to reinforce mental health services and strengthen the ability of law enforcement to evaluate and address potential threats with a nexus to mental illness or domestic violence.

The 32-page report does not include the potential cost of any of the measures, or how they would be funded. The report also does not mention whether Laxalt thinks districts should take advantage of an existing Nevada law which allows principals to give employees written permission to carry guns in schools.

Most of the state’s 17 districts do not allow principals to give teachers permission, although there’s been increased conversation around the topic.

Laxalt’s plan comes amid ongoing work by a school safety task force convened by Governor Brian Sandoval. Chaired by former state superintendent Dale Erquiaga, the 25-person group is set to deliver a set of recommendations to Sandoval in July. Sandoval will then consider the recommendations and may build them into his draft budget.

But Sandoval’s power is limited, as he leaves office before the next Legislature convenes. Ultimately, the next governor — either Laxalt or Democratic candidate Steve Sisolak — will have control over whether any proposed safety measures move forward to the Legislature.

Laxalt said he will submit a copy of his report to the governor’s team.

