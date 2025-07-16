Nevada attorney general calls for unmasking ICE agents

Attorney General Aaron Ford joined others in calling on Congress to pass legislation prohibiting ICE agents from wearing masks to hide their identity.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and a coalition of 19 other attorneys general urged members of Congress to pass legislation prohibiting federal immigration agents from wearing masks to conceal their identity.

In a letter sent to members of Congress on Tuesday, the attorneys general called for legislation requiring Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) officers to show their identification and agency-identifying insignia.

Last week, Democratic senators Cory Booker, Alex Padilla and others introduced a bill that would ban immigration enforcement officers from wearing masks and requiring them to display identification during public-facing immigration enforcement actions. So far, neither of Nevada’s Democratic senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, have signed on as co-sponsors.

The coalition of attorneys general, all Democrats, criticized ICE’s conduct and expressed concern over masked officers dressing in plainclothes and driving in unmarked vehicles while detaining people. They argue those tactics pose safety risks and instill fear rather than promoting public safety.

The attorneys general argued that without clear identification from agents, individuals may not recognize them as federal officers and intervene in operations, which could tie up local law enforcement resources or escalate situations. They also said the lack of identification of officers could enable individuals to impersonate ICE agents to exploit members of the community.

Ford said in a Tuesday statement he met with Lester Hayes Jr., a special agent in charge for Homeland Security investigations in Las Vegas and expressed his concerns about masked, unidentified federal agents operating in Nevada communities.

“We had a productive conversation around the dangers this practice presents and agreed to continue our efforts to protect both residents and law enforcement and reduce opportunities for impersonation and abuse,” Ford said in the statement.

Ford, who has announced he plans to run for governor against Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo in 2026, said masking of federal agents should be limited to special circumstances because it undermines principles of transparent governance that Americans expect.

“For this reason, Congress should act immediately to end these reckless tactics and implement proper accountability to federal immigration enforcement,” Ford said in the statement.

The Better Nevada PAC, a political action committee linked to Lombardo, criticized Ford in a Wednesday statement, calling the attorney general’s push a “disgusting new low.” The political action committee said Ford is making that call while attacks on ICE agents increase, citing the recent attack on an ICE facility in Texas.

“It’s clear that when it comes to protecting our men and women in law enforcement and ensuring public safety, radical political agendas come first for Ford,” the committee said in a statement.

