Nevada attorney general race remains razor thin

Wes Duncan, Republican candidate for attorney general, talks with supporters during the Nevada Republican Party election night watch party at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Aaron Ford speaks to the Review-Journal reader panel about his platform going into the 2018 midterm elections in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

The race for Nevada attorney general remained razor thin at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Republican Wes Duncan led state Senate Democratic Leader Aaron Ford by less than 1 percentage point with 81 percent of precincts reporting.

Duncan had a lead of slightly more than 6,000 votes, giving him 47.4 percent to Ford’s 46.6 percent.

Duncan, 37, served one term in the Nevada Assembly before he was tapped to be the first deputy attorney general under Adam Laxalt in 2015. He left his position with the office in September 2017 and joined the Las Vegas law firm of Hutchison & Steffen.

Ford, 46, is a former teacher who became a lawyer and now serves as the state Senate Majority Leader. He was was first elected in 2012 to his senate seat and re-elected in 2016.

The race quickly turned into the one of the most bitter of the Nevada elections this year, with both sides lobbing barb after barb at one another on airwaves across the state.

Duncan’s campaign attacked Ford’s character, citing news stories about Ford being arrested for minor offenses during his early 20s and for having four years worth of tax liens for not fully paying his federal taxes. Ford has since paid his taxes in full.

Ford’s campaign went after Duncan for seeking the endorsement of and campaigning with embattled Storey County Sheriff Gerald Antinoro, who in recent years has been accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment. Duncan eventually disavowed the Antinoro endorsement.

Both campaigns raised and spent more than $2 million during the campaign cycle

Current Attorney General Adam Laxalt chose not to run for a second term so he could run for governor.

