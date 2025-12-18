Nevada boosts security for Jewish community after Australia attack

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo called for “heightened law enforcement vigilance” in response to worldwide antisemitism after a fatal terror attack in Australia.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo on Thursday called for “heightened law enforcement vigilance” in response to worldwide antisemitism, days after a terrorist attack killed 15 people celebrating Hanukkah in Australia.

“While there are no known or specific threats to Nevada at this time, the Governor emphasized that recent global incidents underscore the importance of proactive security measures, particularly as communities gather for holiday observances and other public events,” Lombardo’s office wrote in a news release.

Earlier this week, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the two alleged attackers, who injured dozens more, were “motivated by Islamic State ideology,” according to CNN.

Nevada’s proactive steps also include establishing a statewide Antisemitism Working Group to advise Lombardo on “emerging challenges, community safety concerns, and long-term policy solutions,” his office said.

The committee includes members of the state’s Jewish community, including rabbis and leaders in organizations including Jewish Nevada and the Anti-Defamation League.

Lombardo said that the group “will serve as a forum for listening, learning, and action, with members tasked with elevating community concerns and offering guidance on prevention strategies, education efforts, and public safety initiatives.”

The group, which will first next year, will submit recommendations in the spring as the governor prepares his agenda for the 2027 Legislative Session, Lombardo’s office said.

Lombardo on Thursday sent a letter to the Nevada sheriffs an Nevada chiefs associations urging increased awareness and coordination among law enforcement agencies, his office said.

He’s encouraging them to “maintain a visible presence and remain alert around synagogues, Jewish community centers, schools, and other locations where members of the Jewish community gather,” his office said.

In the aftermath of the Australia attack, the Metropolitan Police Department said it had increased its officers’ presence at those locations.

That was apparent at local Hanukkah celebrations this week.

“Nevada is home to a diverse and vibrant Jewish community, and like all communities, they have the right to gather, worship, and celebrate without fear,” said Lombardo in the release. “The recent antisemitic attacks we’ve seen across the world are cowardly and despicable. While there are no specific threats to Nevada at this time, I am taking decisive action to ensure our Jewish community is protected.”

