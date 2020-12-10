Nevada breaks another COVID-19 record with 50 deaths in a day

The figure was the biggest single-day increase in reported fatalities since the pandemic began in March and was the second record set in a week.

A completed COVID-19 test is seen in a biohazard bag during a preview of COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For the second time in a week, Nevada on Thursday reported a new record single-day record of coronavirus deaths, with 50 additional fatalities.

That was two more than the previous record set Dec. 3, according to Department of Health and Human Services data posted on the state’s coronavirus website. The seven-day moving average of daily reported deaths remained at 26 on Thursday, the highest it’s been since the start of the pandemic.

The new data also reflected 2,193 additional COVID cases, well below the moving seven-day average of 2,714. The updated figures brought totals in the state to 178,527 cases and 2,434 deaths.

After increasing steadily for weeks, the two-week positivity rate calculated by the health department decreased by 0.2 percentage points on Thursday, reaching 22.1 percent.

In Clark County, there were 1,654 additional cases reported on Thursday, along with 35 new fatalities, according to data posted ono the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Totals in the county rose to 135,296 cases and 1,935 deaths.

