Brothel owner Dennis Hof, who won a Nevada Assembly seat after his October death, died of a heart attack, according to his autopsy.

Hof, 72, died a natural death after suffering a heart attack due to atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, the Clark County coroner’s office report said. Other significant conditions in his death included diabetes and obesity.

Hof also had marijuana chemical compound THC and sildenafil, a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, in his system, the report said.

The autopsy was released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon, several months after Hof was found dead Oct. 16 at the Love Ranch in Crystal, just north of Pahrump. Toxicology results were received last week, and the autopsy report was sent to the sheriff’s office Thursday, Sgt. Adam Tippetts said in a Facebook video release.

In November, Hof won a seat representing District 36. The self-proclaimed “Trump of Pahrump,” who owned several brothels in the state, won the Republican primary in an upset and later defeated living Democrat Lesia Romanov in the general election.

The Nye County Commission appointed Gregory Hafen II in December to replace Hof in the Legislature.

