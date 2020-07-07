93°F
Nevada

Nevada businesses got nearly $6B in federal paycheck loans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2020 - 8:51 am
 
Updated July 7, 2020 - 8:59 am

CARSON CITY — More than 42,000 Nevada businesses received pandemic-related small-business loans ranging from just a few dollars to as much as $10 million, telling the federal government that the up to $6 billion combined sum would help them preserve more than a half million jobs in the state.

But federal records on the loan program show that more than 4,400 Nevada firms listed no jobs that would be retained with the funds they received, including 210 firms that received at least $150,000. More than 29,000 promised 10 or fewer jobs, and 3,717 firms listed no job figures at all.

The information on Nevada loans comes in the release of data Monday by the Small Business Administration on the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program, authorized as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act for COVID-19 pandemic relief. About $521 billion in loans has been distributed.

The SBA data has gaps. Firms that received as much as $150,000 are categorized by industry and listed with specific amounts received but are not identified. In Nevada, 36,586 businesses received loans of $150,000 or less.

Companies that received loans of at least $150,000 up to $10 million are named, with the amounts listed as a range. In Nevada, 609 businesses received loans of at least $1 million: 22 businesses received between $5 million and $10 million; 166 got between $2 million and $5 million; and 421 got $1 million to $2 million. A total of 5,542 businesses got loans of $150,000 or more.

The smaller loans of $150,000 or less to Nevada businesses total a little more than $1.2 billion. Loans of more than $150,000, reported as a range, total from $1.96 billion to as much as $4.75 billion. At the top end of the range, the combined loans to Nevada businesses could reach $5.96 billion, or about 1.1 percent of the total distributed nationwide.

As part of the filing, businesses applying for the loans listed the jobs that would be retained with help from the loans. Businesses that received $150,000 or more in aid pledged a combined 305,664 retained jobs; businesses that received up to $150,000 pledged to retain 220,019 jobs, for a combined total of 525,683.

That number is almost equal to the job losses Nevada has seen since the onset of the pandemic-created unemployment surge. From the week ending March 14 to the week ending June 27, Nevada reported 528,350 initial unemployment claims, with nearly 287,000 full-time workers still unemployed at the end of June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

