‘Trump Republican’ enters Nevada congressional race

Joshua Walters is the latest candidate planning to run in the crowded Republican primary in hopes of defeating Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee.

Joshua Walters launched his campaign Wednesday, promising to “fight for law and order, deport illegal immigrants, reduce inflation, cut wasteful spending, and protect Nevada families.”

“I believe in decisive decision-making, determination, and action,” Walters said in a statement, adding that Washington politicians have become “too complacent” and are “all talk, no action.”

Walters joins an increasingly long list of Republicans who will vie in the June 2026 primary, including ‘Halo’ composer Marty O’Donnell, Dr. Aury Nagy, former mayoral candidate Tera Anderson and Clark County school board trustee Lydia Dominguez. Candidate filing isn’t until March.

The 35-year-old manages a family real estate office and has launched “diverse entrepreneurial ventures” including product brands and supply chain companies, according to his campaign announcement. He also has holdings in real estate, banking, crypto and aviation.

Walters supports tougher sentencing for crimes and promises to “bring sanity back to our streets by any means necessary.”

He also wants to cut wasteful spending and unleash American energy to lower gas prices, according to his campaign announcement.

Walters, who refers to himself as a “Trump Republican” on his website, promises to finish the president’s border wall, deport undocumented immigrants who commit crimes and support Trump’s actions to crush cartels.

He also wants to “defend parental rights, stop woke indoctrination in schools, and protect the right of every Nevadan to raise their children with traditional American values,” according to his campaign website.

“I am a father, and I want to give our nation’s children the best future possible,” he said in his announcement. “Unfortunately, politicians in Washington are only concerned with themselves. I will go to Washington, support President Trump, and fight for you.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.