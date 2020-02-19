Nevada caucuses countdown: Candidates to picket with Culinary, Trump in town

It’s Wednesday, three days until the Nevada caucuses. Here’s what the candidates are up to and the latest news from our political team.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during a Care in Action Domestic Worker meeting in the Chairman's Ballroom at MGM Grand on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during a Get Out the Early Vote Rally at the UNLV Academic Mall in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

It’s Wednesday, three days until the Nevada caucuses.

Here’s an update on candidate appearances in Nevada and the latest news from our political team:

— Bernie Sanders led impromptu marches to the polls at UNR and UNLV on Tuesday as candidates campaigned around the state on the final day of early voting in the Democratic presidential caucuses.

— President Donald Trump arrived in Las Vegas last night. He is scheduled to make two appearances in town this week. Watch for traffic snarls starting today as he flies to other states for appearances.

— In an effort to avoid an Iowa-like debacle, the Nevada State Democratic Party will use a “caucus calculator” to count voters and determine delegates in Saturday’s caucuses. The RJ’s Rory Appleton got a look at the technology Tuesday night.

Today’s scheduled appearances

Be aware candidates have ever-changing schedules and can cancel or reschedule at the last minute. Here’s what we know now:

10 a.m.: Candidates have been invited to a picket event organized by Culinary Union Local 226 at the Palms.

6 p.m.: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will take part in a Democratic presidential debate at Paris Las Vegas.

Trump appearances

Trump is scheduled to speak Thursday at a graduation ceremony for Hope for Prisoners, a local program aimed at helping ex-inmates re-enter society, at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

On Friday, Trump will hold a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center at noon.

Democratic presidential debate

Tonight, Review-Journal reporters Rory Appleton and Debra Saunders, and Politics Editor Steve Sebelius will cover the ninth Democratic debate at the Paris Las Vegas. The two-hour debate is being hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo and The Nevada Independent and will be broadcast at 6 p.m.

Biden, Bloomberg, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders and Warren are scheduled to participate in the debate.

The debate will have five moderators — NBC’s Lester Holt, Chuck Todd and Hallie Jackson, Telemundo’s Vanessa Hauc and John Ralston of The Nevada Independent.

— Bloomberg was a late qualifier for Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas after a DNC rule change, but he will not be eligible to win any delegates in Nevada.

— More than 36,000 Democrats filed preference cards during Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s early voting. With Tuesday’s numbers still being calculated, a final tally is expected today.

— With Trump scheduled to make two Las Vegas stops this week, area motorists should brace for related traffic snarls.

Go to our Election 2020 page for all our caucus and election coverage. On Saturday, we’ll have live coverage of caucus voting from multiple locations.