Nevada, Colorado join other states to guide end of virus restrictions

Nevada and Colorado have joined the Western States Pact, formed to create a framework for when the states will lift restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus spread.

Gov. Steve Sisolak briefs reporters on the state's continuing COVID-19 response efforts at the state Capitol in Carson City Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Nevada and Colorado have joined the Western States Pact, a group initially formed by California, Oregon and Washington to create a broad framework for when the states will lift restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the Nevada Health Response website announced Monday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement that he believes the “sharing of critical information and best practices on how to mitigate the spread, protect the health and safety of our residents and reopen responsibly will be invaluable as we chart our paths forward.”

“Millions of visitors from our fellow Western states travel to Nevada every year as a premier tourism destination, and this partnership will be vital to our immediate recovery and long-term economic comeback,” he added.

The initial pact was created April 13, with the governors of California, Oregon and Washington saying they would work toward identifying the best metrics to guide the reopening process.

“Coloradans are working together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and have important information to share with and to gain from other states. I’m thrilled Colorado is joining the Western States Pact,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “There’s no silver bullet that will solve this pandemic until there is a cure so we must have a multifaceted and bold approach in order to slow the spread of the virus, to keep our people safe and help our economy rebound.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.