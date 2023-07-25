108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

Nevada commission to hear Lombardo ethics violation case — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Updated July 25, 2023 - 10:11 am
Gov. Joe Lombardo. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
Gov. Joe Lombardo. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Commission on Ethics could take possible action Tuesday in a case alleging Gov. Joe Lombardo violated state law by using his sheriff’s badge and uniform during his campaign for governor.

The commission, which is comprised of four governor-appointed members and four members appointed by the Legislative Commission, will consider a recommendation to fine the first-term Republican governor $1.67 million for the violations.

Commissioners also will consider recommendations to censure Lombardo and place an ethics office in the governor’s office. The recommendations were filed in June by the commission’s executive director, Ross Armstrong.

The meeting, which was first scheduled for June 13 but was later rescheduled at the request of Lombardo’s lawyers, will be held in person at the Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
How 900 acres of BLM land heading to auction could be developed
How 900 acres of BLM land heading to auction could be developed
2
Poll: Majority approve of job Lombardo is doing as governor
Poll: Majority approve of job Lombardo is doing as governor
3
Las Vegas approves 68 miles of underground transportation tunnels
Las Vegas approves 68 miles of underground transportation tunnels
4
Clark County Democrats elect new leadership
Clark County Democrats elect new leadership
5
Nevada commission to hear Lombardo ethics violation case — WATCH LIVE
Nevada commission to hear Lombardo ethics violation case — WATCH LIVE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Lombardo unveils commission appointees ahead of ethics hearing
Lombardo unveils commission appointees ahead of ethics hearing
Which Nevada governor has vetoed the most bills?
Which Nevada governor has vetoed the most bills?
Teachers unions split on push to block A’s ballpark funding
Teachers unions split on push to block A’s ballpark funding
County Commission to appoint a new vice chair
County Commission to appoint a new vice chair
Lombardo withdraws state from US Climate Alliance
Lombardo withdraws state from US Climate Alliance
County to consider $170K settlement related to legal battle with RJ
County to consider $170K settlement related to legal battle with RJ