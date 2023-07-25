Nevada commission to hear Lombardo ethics violation case — WATCH LIVE

The Nevada Commission on Ethics could take action in a case alleging Gov. Joe Lombardo violated state law by using his sheriff’s badge and uniform during his campaign for governor.

Gov. Joe Lombardo. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Commission on Ethics could take possible action Tuesday in a case alleging Gov. Joe Lombardo violated state law by using his sheriff’s badge and uniform during his campaign for governor.

The commission, which is comprised of four governor-appointed members and four members appointed by the Legislative Commission, will consider a recommendation to fine the first-term Republican governor $1.67 million for the violations.

Commissioners also will consider recommendations to censure Lombardo and place an ethics office in the governor’s office. The recommendations were filed in June by the commission’s executive director, Ross Armstrong.

The meeting, which was first scheduled for June 13 but was later rescheduled at the request of Lombardo’s lawyers, will be held in person at the Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

