Nevada congressional delegation ready to tackle key local issues

Lawmakers in Nevada’s congressional delegation are prepared to get to work on issues specific to the state, including filling federal judicial vacancies and keeping the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste project mothballed.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., right, walks down the steps of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday following a group photo of House Democratic women members of the 116th Congress. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., center left, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., center right, share a laugh as they follow Titus. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., bottom, second from right, smiles as Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., bottom right, takes a selfie with the House Democratic women members of the 116th Congress on the East Front Capitol Plaza on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, as the 116th Congress begins. U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., appears in the upper left area of the shot. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The women of the 116th Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center front row, pose for a group photo on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Nevada Rep. Susie Lee appears in the second row at right. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers in Nevada’s congressional delegation are prepared to get to work on issues specific to the state, including filling federal judicial vacancies and keeping the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste project mothballed.

Nevada Democrats ran for election on campaigns to protect health care and reduce the cost of prescription drugs, issues that Sen. Jacky Rosen, Rep. Steven Horsford and Rep. Susie Lee, the newest members of the delegation, all cited as top priorities.

But the new members were also focused on state specific issues — like the Yucca Mountain nuclear project and federal judicial vacancies in Nevada as civil caseloads skyrocket.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” said Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the state’s senior senator.

Cortez Masto and Rosen are exploring the creation of a bipartisan committee or commission that can vet judicial candidates the senators could recommend to the White House for nomination.

The state has two of seven federal judgeships vacant, one considered a judicial emergency because it has been vacant for nearly three years.

President Donald Trump did not appoint judges for Nevada vacancies in the past two years. Republicans blocked a nominee by then-President Barack Obama for a judgeship that came open in 2016. It remains unfilled.

Meanwhile, the state’s leaders remain opposed to reviving the licensing process that could lead to the opening of the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository.

The dean of the state’s congressional delegation, Rep. Dina Titus, Democrat of Las Vegas, stood before the East Front steps of the Capitol last week for a picture of the women of the new Congress, which now totals 106 members, nearly a quarter of all 435 members.

Titus said the number of women lawmakers “changes the agenda. It changes the process.” Titus said women were more likely to collaborate and work to accomplish specific achievements.

Titus also has led opposition to the Yucca Mountain project in Congress.

Although rural counties in Nevada support the Yucca Mountain licensing process, and opening the facility in the state if it is proven to be safe, state and federal officeholders from Nevada oppose the project, citing environmental and health concerns.

The Trump administration has included funding to restart the licensing process in the past two fiscal budgets — requests that were blocked in the Senate. Cortez Masto and Rosen oppose the project.

Lee said the state’s congressional delegation was expected to meet on local issues, like Yucca Mountain.

“We are unified that we have to do whatever it takes to stop Yucca,” Lee said.

The freshman lawmaker said she spoke with Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., before voting for her for House speaker last week, to get her assurances to stop Yucca Mountain.

“It was one of my conditions for voting for her,” Lee said.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Contact @garymartindc on Twitter.