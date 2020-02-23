Nevada congresswoman Susie Lee caucuses for Pete Buttigieg

U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, a Democrat who represents the congressional district that includes Henderson, caucused for former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who trailed in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday.

Lee did not endorse Buttigieg prior to the caucuses. It was unknown whether the presidential candidate was her first or second choice, an aide said.

In a statement, Lee said: “After careful deliberation of the many excellent candidates running, I ultimately decided to caucus for Mayor Pete Buttigieg. As mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg understands how decisions in Washington affect families struggling to make ends meet on main street.

“His straightforward approach to problem solving, integrity, and leadership style are what we need to repair our polarized country,” Lee said.

Lee did not disclose her decision until after the caucuses closed.

Lee represents Nevada’s most closely divided congressional district, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by just fewer than 11,000 voters overall. Her district has been represented by both Republicans and Democrats since it was created after the 2001 census.

U.S. Reps. Dina Titus and Steven Horsford endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden before the Nevada caucuses and appeared with the candidate at campaign stops in the state.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said she filled out a preference card during early voting. She declined to share her selection with reporters on Saturday, instead preferring to let “the process play out.”

Voting uncommitted on her preference card was U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., who said she would support the party’s eventual nominee and help unite Democrats after the selection is made.

