Nevada congresswoman to host roundtable at UNLV

Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee will host a roundtable with UNLV students and faculty Tuesday to discuss college affordability.

U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., speaks before breaking ground on West Henderson Hospital on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lee was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018, to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. Before running for office, she worked with Las Vegas organizations that served inner-city youth and at-risk students.

She is running for re-election this year and will face off in a June primary against Democratic challenger Randell Hynes. Republicans looking to replace Lee include attorney April Becker, Henderson construction contractor John Kovacs and Henderon attorney Noah Malgeri.

Lee’s conversation with UNLV students and staff comes as President Joe Biden announced a fourth extension on student loan payments, this time through Aug. 31. Americans now collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion in student loans, according to the Federal Reserve.

The roundtable will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 12 at UNLV.

