71°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nevada

Nevada congresswoman to host roundtable at UNLV

April 11, 2022 - 5:08 pm
 
U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., speaks before breaking ground on West Henderson Hospital on Wednes ...
U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., speaks before breaking ground on West Henderson Hospital on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee will host a roundtable with UNLV students and faculty Tuesday to discuss college affordability.

Lee was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018, to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. Before running for office, she worked with Las Vegas organizations that served inner-city youth and at-risk students.

She is running for re-election this year and will face off in a June primary against Democratic challenger Randell Hynes. Republicans looking to replace Lee include attorney April Becker, Henderson construction contractor John Kovacs and Henderon attorney Noah Malgeri.

Lee’s conversation with UNLV students and staff comes as President Joe Biden announced a fourth extension on student loan payments, this time through Aug. 31. Americans now collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion in student loans, according to the Federal Reserve.

The roundtable will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 12 at UNLV.

Contact Lorraine Longhi at llonghi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lolonghi on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
City revisits Fremont Street performers rules after finding fraud
City revisits Fremont Street performers rules after finding fraud
2
Sisolak denies blocking A’s move to Vegas
Sisolak denies blocking A’s move to Vegas
3
State Department agent returns home for Baker to Vegas race
State Department agent returns home for Baker to Vegas race
4
Metro seeks near 10% budget raise, eyes pre-pandemic staff levels
Metro seeks near 10% budget raise, eyes pre-pandemic staff levels
5
Goodman invites Oakland mayor to a Raiders game in war of words
Goodman invites Oakland mayor to a Raiders game in war of words
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sisolak denies blocking A’s move to Vegas
By / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak refuted reports that he is blocking the Oakland Athletics from moving to Southern Nevada because of a request for millions in public subsidies for a ballpark.