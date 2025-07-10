Nevada controller announces re-election bid for 2026

Not ‘forgotten’: Plan aims to help veterans of Nevada test site get compensation

Matthews, a Republican, was first elected to the seat in 2022. He is a former Nevada assemblyman who represented District 37 and served as president of the Nevada Policy Research Institute.

“It’s been an honor to serve as Nevada Controller, and I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished,” Matthews said in a statement. “But our work isn’t finished. I look forward to earning the trust of Nevada voters again and continuing the fight for transparent, efficient and responsible government.”

Last year Matthews launched checkbook.nv.gov, which offers up-to-date information about state finances and the state’s highest-paid employees, in an effort to increase government transparency.

If re-elected, Matthews plans to reintroduce a bill that would create a Nevada Office of Inspector General, which would audit recipients of state funds. Matthews pushed legislation in the 2025 session but was unsuccessful in getting it passed through the Legislature.

