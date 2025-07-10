101°F
Nevada controller announces re-election bid for 2026

Andy Matthews (Andy Matthews)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2025 - 10:22 am
 

Nevada Controller Andy Matthews announced Wednesday he will seek re-election in 2026.

Matthews, a Republican, was first elected to the seat in 2022. He is a former Nevada assemblyman who represented District 37 and served as president of the Nevada Policy Research Institute.

“It’s been an honor to serve as Nevada Controller, and I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished,” Matthews said in a statement. “But our work isn’t finished. I look forward to earning the trust of Nevada voters again and continuing the fight for transparent, efficient and responsible government.”

Last year Matthews launched checkbook.nv.gov, which offers up-to-date information about state finances and the state’s highest-paid employees, in an effort to increase government transparency.

If re-elected, Matthews plans to reintroduce a bill that would create a Nevada Office of Inspector General, which would audit recipients of state funds. Matthews pushed legislation in the 2025 session but was unsuccessful in getting it passed through the Legislature.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

