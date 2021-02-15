Nevada coronavirus positivity rate hits lowest level since Nov. 12

Public health officials reported a test positivity rate of 12.8 percent Monday. The last time the rate was below 13 percent was on Nov. 12, state data show.

Nevada National Guard Spc. Katherine Deskins prepares to administer a Pfizer vaccine shot at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada continued its downward trajectory of coronavirus disease indicators Monday, when the state reported a new test positivity rate of 12.8 percent.

The rate, calculated over a moving two-week period, is one of the key indicators public health officials monitor. Nevada’s positivity rate has been declining for a little more than a month since peaking above 21 percent.

According to state data, the rate was last below 13 percent on Nov. 12.

The positivity rate is still not where public health officials want it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants the rate to be closer to 5 percent, Caleb Cage, Nevada’s coronavirus response director, has said.

The state Department of Health and Human Services also reported 391 new coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths, bringing cumulative totals to 288,739 cases and 4,720 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

New cases fell well below the moving two-week average of 543 cases per day. Fatalities also were below the daily moving average of 14 over the same period.

Cage has said reporting over weekends can lead to lower numbers on Mondays.

Hospitalization numbers are also trending lower. According to Monday’s update, 755 people with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in Nevada. That was just over one-third of the peak total of 2,126 reported on Dec. 22.

Meanwhile, the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday reported 241 new coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths in Clark County, bringing local totals to 222,670 cases and 3,650 deaths. Clark County’s numbers are included in statewide totals.

