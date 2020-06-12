101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Nevada counties, cities to split nearly $150M in COVID-19 grants

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2020 - 5:43 pm
 

CARSON CITY – Nevada counties and incorporated cities outside of Clark and Las Vegas will evenly divide about $148.5 million in federal COVID-19 assistance based on population, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday.

The federal CARES Act grants, doled out on a per capita basis, amount to about $183 per person in 16 counties and 13 cities, based on 2019 census estimates. The amounts range from just over $86 million for Washoe County, including the cities of Reno and Sparks, with a population over 470,000, to $159,428 for Esmerelda County, with an estimated 2019 population of 873.

The money will help counties and cities recover incurred expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and pay eligible expenses going forward. It will be distributed “in the coming weeks,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.

“COVID-19 has spared no corner of the State with its devastating physical and economic impacts,” the governor said in the statement. “Nevadans took quick and decisive action to help slow the spread of the virus and save lives and now we are able to begin the financial recovery.”

Both Clark County and Las Vegas, with populations greater than 500,000, received direct allocations under the CARES Act. Clark received about $295 million and Las Vegas $119 million. Nevada 0verall received $1.25 billion in CARES Act funds.

Here are the amounts for counties and cities:

— Washoe (Reno, Sparks): $86.11 million

— Lyon (Fernley, Yerington): $10.5 million

— Carson City: $10.21 million

— Elko (Carlin, Elko, Wells, West Wendover): $9.64 million

— Douglas: $8.93 million

— Nye: $8.5 million

— Churchill (Fallon): $4.55 million

— Humboldt (Winnemucca): $3.07 million

— White Pine (Ely): $1.75 million

— Pershing (Lovelock): $1.23 million

— Lander: $1.01 million

— Lincoln (Caliente): $946,523

— Mineral: $822,706

— Storey: $752,945

— Eureka: $370,537

— Esmeralda: $159,428

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
2
State official: No ‘second wave’ yet in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
State official: No ‘second wave’ yet in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
3
Fiore stands by comments, but apologizes to anyone who was offended
Fiore stands by comments, but apologizes to anyone who was offended
4
Fiore claims free speech rights ‘under attack’
Fiore claims free speech rights ‘under attack’
5
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More