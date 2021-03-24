Nevada COVID-19 cases, deaths up for day, but still trending lower

Nevada on Wednesday reported 246 new coronavirus cases and 15 additional deaths, according to state data.

Alex Vong, left, pharmacy manager at Albertsons, administers the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for Elaine Triplett, at the Nevada Adult Day Healthcare Center in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought state totals to 301,727 cases and 5,203 deaths.

New cases were well above the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which dropped to 196. Newly reported deaths were also well above the moving two-week average, which remained at four per day.

Both averages, however, are continuing a downward trend that started in mid-January.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, decreased by 0.1 percentage points, reaching 4.6 percent.

There were 301 people hospitalized in Nevada with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, nine more than the day prior, according to state data. Although hospitalizations can fluctuate day to day, totals have also been decreasing steadily since January, state officials have said.

Clark County on Wednesday reported 194 new coronavirus cases and 1o additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals for the county rose to 233,110 cases and 4,072 deaths.

The county’s positivity rate also decreased by 0.1 percentage points, matching the state rate at 4.6 percent.

