Nevada COVID-19 cases jump, but more testing the likely culprit

The state reported 229 new COVID-19 cases early Friday — the biggest one-day increase in more than three weeks — but the surge appeared to be driven a jump in testing.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Thursday, March 5, 2020. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Nevada reported 229 new COVID-19 cases early Friday in the biggest one-day increase in more than three weeks, but the surge appeared to be driven an unusually large number of tests performed, according to new state data.

The jump in cases raised the total cases of the disease reported in the state to 5,227, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website.

That number was derived from tests on 43,595 people, representing an infection rate of 11.99 percent rate of those tested.

The infection rate was nearly unchanged from the 11.98 percent infection rate reported on Thursday, suggesting that the increase of tests to 2,082 from the 1,235 reported a day earlier was largely responsible.

Both figures are likely inflated from the true infection rate, as seriously ill people and those who have been in close contact with diagnosed patients have been far more likely to be tested amid an ongoing shortage of testing supplies in the state.

The death toll in the morning report from the state was unchanged at 243. The state typically updates the number of fatalities late in the day.

New figures for Clark County were expected shortly from the Southern Nevada Health District. As of late Thursday, 3,979 COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths had been reported in the county.

