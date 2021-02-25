Nevada COVID-19 cases remain above average for third day in a row

Nevada on Thursday reported 571 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional fatalities, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Certified Medical Assistant Selene Ramirez prepares a COVID-19 vaccine during a UNLV Medicine clinic in the Student Union at UNLV in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada on Thursday reported 571 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional fatalities over the preceding day.

Updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Services posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought cumulative totals for the state to 292,630 cases and 4,933 deaths.

New cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, were well above the moving 14-day average of daily recorded cases, which dropped to 329. It was the third day in a row that new cases were above the average, according to the state data.

Deaths were slightly above the moving 14-day average of 11 fatalities per day.

Both rates have been declining since January. Caleb Cage, director of the state’s COVID-19 response, said Wednesday that new cases have recently shown a sharp decline, and deaths have now begun to dip below the peak of the summer surge.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained at 8.6 percent on Thursday, its lowest level since late October.

Clark County on Thursday reported 519 additional coronavirus cases, along with 12 new deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 225,820 cases and 3,839 deaths.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate remained at 9.7 percent, or 1.1 percent higher than the state average.

