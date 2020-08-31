92°F
Nevada COVID-19 data trends lower, with 320 new cases, 3 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2020 - 11:19 am
 
Updated August 31, 2020 - 11:29 am

Nevada recorded 320 new cases of COVID-19 and added three deaths from the disease over the preceding day, according to state data published Monday.

An update on the Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website increased the case total for Nevada to 69,228 and raised the death toll to 1,305.

Both new cases and new fatalities were were well below the daily averages of the preceding week of just over 472 and 15, respectively. The latter averages were themselves well below the daily averages of the previous week of nearly 614 new cases and just over 18 deaths.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases increased by four, to 664, in the latest report. But that figure is just over 500 cases below the high of 1,165 hospitalized patients recorded on July 31.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The state’s cumulative infection or positivity rate — confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested — has so far defied the downward trends seen in the other metrics, inching 0.01 percent higher to 11.59 percent in Monday’s report.

The rate, considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than the daily new cases or deaths figures, has been rising steadily since it bottomed out at 5.20 percent on June 17, though the growth rate has slowed recently.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District was expected to update figures for Clark County shortly. As of Sunday, the district had reported 59,154 cases of COVID-19 and 1,125 deaths from the disease in the county.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

