Nevada COVID-19 metrics dip below recent averages

Nevada on Tuesday reported 221 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths, according to state data.

Leonardo Terravova, 66, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Touro University Nevada physician assistant student Aaron Storey at the Adult Day Care Center of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada on Tuesday reported 221 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data.

The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought state totals to 303,494 cases and 5,239 deaths since the pandemic began.

New cases were slightly above the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which dropped to 195 on Tuesday. Deaths were slightly below the moving two-week average of three daily recorded deaths.

Major disease metrics, including the two-week average of deaths and new cases, have been declining since mid-January or earlier.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

That state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained at 4.2 percent.

There were 273 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday’s report, which is eight higher than the previous day, according to state data.

Although hospitalizations fluctuate day by day, totals also have been decreasing since January.

Clark County on Tuesday reported 169 new cases and one additional death, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 234,300 cases and 4,098 deaths.

The county’s two-week positivity rate also did not change, remaining at 4.1 percent, state data shows.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.