58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada COVID-19 metrics rebound with over 2.4K new cases, 29 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2021 - 11:21 am
 
The North Las Vegas Fire Department health care coordinator Fernando Juarez fills a syringe wit ...
The North Las Vegas Fire Department health care coordinator Fernando Juarez fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine to administrate the department's first batch of the vaccine to first responders, at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Nevada reported 2,423 new coronavirus cases and 29 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data published Tuesday.

The updated figures posted to the state Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought state totals to 235,455 cases and 3,235 deaths.

Related: Nevada revises COVID dashboard

Both the new cases and deaths were higher than the 14-day moving averages calculated by the state, which stood at 1,634 and 16, respectively.

After dipping on Monday, the state’s two-week positivity rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 20.2 percent.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

In Clark County, there were 2,106 new cases and 25 additional deaths recorded over the preceding week, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The updated figures, which also are reflected in the state reporting, brought totals for the county to 178,837 cases and 2,449 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Democrats betting favorites to win Georgia Senate runoffs
Democrats betting favorites to win Georgia Senate runoffs
2
New year brings new laws to Nevada
New year brings new laws to Nevada
3
‘When, where and how’? Nevada elders await details on vaccine rollout
‘When, where and how’? Nevada elders await details on vaccine rollout
4
Clark County schools stick to distance learning as others experiment
Clark County schools stick to distance learning as others experiment
5
Nevada reports 1,414 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths
Nevada reports 1,414 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada Legislative Building is pictured in Carson City, Nev. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review ...
New year brings new laws to Nevada
By Sam Metz The Associated Press

Now that Nevada has rung in the new year, residents of the state will pay less for electricity, have more judges in their courts and have their doctors file certain prescriptions electronically.

Read More