Nevada COVID-19 metrics rebound with over 2.4K new cases, 29 deaths

Nevada reported 2,423 new coronavirus cases and 29 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data published Tuesday.

The updated figures posted to the state Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought state totals to 235,455 cases and 3,235 deaths.

Both the new cases and deaths were higher than the 14-day moving averages calculated by the state, which stood at 1,634 and 16, respectively.

After dipping on Monday, the state’s two-week positivity rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 20.2 percent.

In Clark County, there were 2,106 new cases and 25 additional deaths recorded over the preceding week, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The updated figures, which also are reflected in the state reporting, brought totals for the county to 178,837 cases and 2,449 deaths.

