81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Nevada

Nevada COVID-19 response director tests positive for coronavirus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2020 - 12:07 pm
 

Caleb Cage, who directs Nevada state government’s COVID-19 response, confirmed Monday that he tested positive last week for the coronavirus.

Cage’s positive test was confirmed on a regular briefing call with news media on Monday, after the governor’s office disclosed on Oct. 6 that a member of the office had tested positive.

The Nevada Independent first reported Friday that Cage had received positive test results on Oct. 6. However, during a briefing call Oct. 7, Cage, whose voice sounded congested, dodged a Review-Journal reporter’s question about his health, saying he felt “fine.”

The governor’s office said last week that Gov. Steve Sisolak, who tested negative for the virus, had not had contact with the ill staffer since mid-September.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
2
Ivanka Trump heading to Las Vegas for Monday event
Ivanka Trump heading to Las Vegas for Monday event
3
Biden slams Trump, courts Latinos in Las Vegas campaign swing
Biden slams Trump, courts Latinos in Las Vegas campaign swing
4
Attorney challenging appointed incumbent in first appellate court race
Attorney challenging appointed incumbent in first appellate court race
5
Prosecutor, hearing master square off in District Court race
Prosecutor, hearing master square off in District Court race
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More