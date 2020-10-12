Nevada COVID-19 response director tests positive for coronavirus

Caleb Cage, who directs Nevada state government’s COVID-19 response, confirmed Monday that he tested positive last week for the coronavirus.

Caleb Cage, the state’s COVID-19 response director, speaks at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Caleb Cage, who directs Nevada state government’s COVID-19 response, confirmed Monday that he tested positive last week for the coronavirus.

Cage’s positive test was confirmed on a regular briefing call with news media on Monday, after the governor’s office disclosed on Oct. 6 that a member of the office had tested positive.

The Nevada Independent first reported Friday that Cage had received positive test results on Oct. 6. However, during a briefing call Oct. 7, Cage, whose voice sounded congested, dodged a Review-Journal reporter’s question about his health, saying he felt “fine.”

The governor’s office said last week that Gov. Steve Sisolak, who tested negative for the virus, had not had contact with the ill staffer since mid-September.