Nevada COVID cases, deaths top average; positivity rate falls again

Nevada on Friday reported 420 new coronavirus cases and 26 additional deaths, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Christina Madison, associate professor of pharmacy practice with Roseman University of Health Sciences, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Donna Quick, 73, at Doolittle Senior Center in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada on Friday reported 420 new coronavirus cases and 26 additional deaths over the preceding day.

Updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Services posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought cumulative totals in the state to 290,300 cases and 4,831 deaths.

Despite higher than average daily figures for new cases and deaths, major COVID-19 metrics continued to decrease, according to the state data.

The 14-day moving average of daily reported cases decreased to 410 on Friday, slightly below the daily total, state data shows. The rate has been steadily declining since mid-January.

New deaths reported on Friday were higher than the moving 14-day daily average of 13. The average has been steadily decreasing since it peaked at 39 from Jan. 10 to Jan. 15, according to the state data.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which measures the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have COVID-19, continued to decline, dropping to 10.7 percent, a 0.6-percentage-point decrease from the day prior.

Both the state and county health agencies redistribute data after it is reported to better reflect the date of someone’s death or onset of symptoms, therefore the moving-average trendlines often differ from daily reports.

Clark County, meanwhile, recorded 336 new coronavirus cases and 25 additional deaths over the previous day, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The updated figures bought totals in the county to 223,960 cases and 3,749 deaths.

The county’s two-week positivity rate declined by 0.5 percentage points, reaching 12 percent — 1.3 percentage points higher than for the state as a whole, according to state data.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.