Nevada COVID hospitalizations top 1K as other metrics climb higher

Dino Poston receives the COVID-19 vaccination at the Sherman Gardens Vaccination Clinic in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada on Friday reported at least 20 fatalities and more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the second time this week, as hospitalizations also climbed past the 1,000 mark for the first time in more than five months.

Data from the state Department of Health and Human Services posted on the state’s coronavirus website added 1,003 new COVID-19 cases. That was just one fewer than the 1,004 new cases reported Tuesday, which was the first time the state had exceeded the 1,000 threshold since 1,070 cases were recorded on Jan. 30.

The 20 fatalities marked the second time this week that the state has recorded at least 20 deaths in a single day, although the 28 fatalities recorded on Wednesday reflected two days of delayed reporting, a state official said.

The updated figures pushed state totals to 349,043 cases and 5,817 deaths.

New cases remained higher than the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which rose from 692 on Thursday to 713. The average has been rising steadily since hitting a recent low of 132 per day on June 5, according to state data.

The 14-day average of daily reported deaths increased to five, up from four the previous day. Deaths have remained relatively flat over the past six weeks, as new cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rate all have been steadily climbing. But the 59 fatalities recorded this week was the highest weekly total since the week ending March 27, when 65 were reported.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

For the 33rd day in a row, the Nevada’s two-week test positivity rate increased on Friday, according to state data. The rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, increased by 0.1 percentage points to reach 12.8 percent. The rate has risen steadily since hitting a recent low of 3.3 percent on June 10.

Nevada also topped the 1,000 threshold for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 1,001 beds occupied by patients with suspected or confirmed cases as of Friday, which was 30 more than the day prior. It was the highest figure in nearly six months, since 1,072 hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 5, state data shows.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 881 new coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths in Clark County over the preceding day.

The updated figures posted to the health district’s coronavirus website brought totals in the county to 273,860 cases and 4,616 deaths.

The county’s two-week test positivity rate also increased by 0.1 percentage points, reaching 14.1 percent, according to state data.

