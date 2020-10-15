Nevada cracking down on over 200K potentially fraudulent PUA claims
Applicants for hundreds of thousands of unemployment benefit claims filed through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will soon receive denial letters.
The state Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation said Thursday that nearly 217,500 PUA ineligibility claim determinations will be sent out after it identified “a large number of questionable claims.”
The PUA program, aimed at self-employed workers or independent contractors, provides up to 46 weeks of benefits for eligible filers. More than 483,000 PUA initial claims have been filed in Nevada through the week ending Oct. 3.
The agency said that in each case the filer either did not follow through with identity verification platform (ID.me) request for information or the claim was flagged for “questionable identity.”
To address fraud within the program, DETR said, the agency flagged and reviewed questionable claims. Individuals affected can appeal the ineligible determination.
