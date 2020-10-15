Nevada cracking down on over 200K potentially fraudulent PUA claims

Applicants for hundreds of thousands of unemployment benefit claims filed through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will soon receive denial letters.

Gig workers gather with signs along E. Washington Ave. to protest the Nevada unemployment office in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A security guard instructs Jon Berry, right, to take down a sign he attached to a fence in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building as gig workers protest the Nevada unemployment office on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Applicants for hundreds of thousands of unemployment benefit claims filed through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will soon receive denial letters.

The state Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation said Thursday that nearly 217,500 PUA ineligibility claim determinations will be sent out after it identified “a large number of questionable claims.”

The PUA program, aimed at self-employed workers or independent contractors, provides up to 46 weeks of benefits for eligible filers. More than 483,000 PUA initial claims have been filed in Nevada through the week ending Oct. 3.

The agency said that in each case the filer either did not follow through with identity verification platform (ID.me) request for information or the claim was flagged for “questionable identity.”

To address fraud within the program, DETR said, the agency flagged and reviewed questionable claims. Individuals affected can appeal the ineligible determination.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.