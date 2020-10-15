85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Nevada

Nevada cracking down on over 200K potentially fraudulent PUA claims

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2020 - 11:40 am
 
Updated October 15, 2020 - 12:00 pm

Applicants for hundreds of thousands of unemployment benefit claims filed through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will soon receive denial letters.

The state Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation said Thursday that nearly 217,500 PUA ineligibility claim determinations will be sent out after it identified “a large number of questionable claims.”

The PUA program, aimed at self-employed workers or independent contractors, provides up to 46 weeks of benefits for eligible filers. More than 483,000 PUA initial claims have been filed in Nevada through the week ending Oct. 3.

The agency said that in each case the filer either did not follow through with identity verification platform (ID.me) request for information or the claim was flagged for “questionable identity.”

To address fraud within the program, DETR said, the agency flagged and reviewed questionable claims. Individuals affected can appeal the ineligible determination.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
2
Sisolak confirms state eviction moratorium lifts Thursday
Sisolak confirms state eviction moratorium lifts Thursday
3
Ex-GOP consultant from Las Vegas arrested in Atlanta rape case
Ex-GOP consultant from Las Vegas arrested in Atlanta rape case
4
Poll: Voter support for Sisolak’s coronavirus response tumbles
Poll: Voter support for Sisolak’s coronavirus response tumbles
5
Damaged laptop renews Biden Ukraine questions
Damaged laptop renews Biden Ukraine questions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County fireman Eddie Galaz, left, and Nevada National Guard Sgt. combat medic Steve Sanso ...
Nevada warned not to use Chinese COVID tests
By Jon Gambrell and Michelle L. Price The Associated Press

U.S. diplomats and security officials privately warned the state of Nevada not to use Chinese-made coronavirus test kits donated by the United Arab Emirates.