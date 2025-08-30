Nevada cyberattack impacts some courts, could affect sentencings

Nevada’s legal community is still reckoning with the effects of a cyberattack on state systems.

The Supreme Court of Nevada’s Las Vegas building is seen Friday, March 7, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada’s legal community is still reckoning with the effects of a cyberattack on state systems, including issues with rural courts’ computer systems and concern about sentencing delays.

Days after the attack was reportedly detected, some in the legal system seemed hesitant to provide information Friday, declining to comment or making vague statements. Employees at multiple state agencies contacted by the Las Vegas Review-Journal referred inquiries to Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office, which did not respond to a request for comment.

A Clark County District Court spokesperson said in an email that the court has “experienced minor disruptions” as a result of the breach.

“Despite some processes being postponed and delays in reporting to the state, all departments are adjusting for these issues and continue working to ensure timely justice,” Mary Anne Price said.

Nevada attorney general’s office spokesperson John Sadler said he could not share specifics about what the attack impacted and what system aspects were and were not operational.

“It’s part of an investigation,” he said. “We can’t get into that.”

Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Douglas Herndon was more specific.

He said in a Friday phone interview that the appellate courts were “in pretty good shape, particularly from where we were earlier in the week.”

Email service, the website, electronic filing and the public portal are currently functional, according to the chief justice.

But “there’s still some intermittent service,” he said, and attorneys may still have trouble filing documents.

Attorney Lisa Rasmussen said she filed a motion with the Nevada Supreme Court Wednesday and learned she would not receive an email notice, but that the document would be filed. She said she received an email confirmation Thursday.

Rural courts

Of greater concern, said Herndon, is the fact that some rural courts were completely dependent on the executive branch’s Internet service. About 25 courts may be facing problems, he said.

“They’re really struggling right now with any services,” he said.

Amy Jensen, the Eureka Justice Court manager, said her court’s case case management system was down from Monday or Tuesday until Friday.

She was working to catch up. “I am really swamped,” she said.

Staff at other rural courts said they had not been affected, declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

Sentencing delays

Clark County Assistant Public Defender John Piro said the problems with state systems will make Nevada Parole and Probation fall behind on their responsibility to write pre-sentence investigation reports.

“That’s going to lead to delays in people being sentenced and people … sitting in the Clark County Detention Center at the county’s expense that maybe they would’ve been released on probation or sent to prison,” he said.

Piro said a pre-sentencing report can be waived, but the practice is that it’s prepared before a sentencing goes forward.

Herndon said he had not previously heard about the potential issue with the reports, but understood Piro’s concern.

“I would have to trust the District Court judges to do what’s appropriate, including releasing individuals if necessary if they can’t move forward on their sentencing hearings,” he said.

A person who answered the phone at Nevada Parole and Probation referred an inquiry to the governor’s press office. So did a staffer at the Department of Indigent Defense Services, who said the agency had been instructed to do so.

The Department of Indigent Defense Services helps to provide post-conviction lawyers and attorneys to people who cannot afford to hire their own in rural counties.

A memo from the Department of Indigent Defense Services provided an email for billing claims, but indicated that state payment systems were not working, according to a copy dated Thursday that was provided by multiple sources.

“There is no anticipated schedule for restoration,” the memo said.

