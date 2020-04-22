Nevada death toll from COVID-19 at 187 after biggest 1-day jump

Nevada’s death toll registered its biggest one-day jump since the disease was first detected in the state in early March, with state public health officials on Wednesday reporting 15 new fatalities.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The number of deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus increased to 187 from the 172 reported late Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services. That was the biggest daily jump since the first death in Nevada was reported on March 15.

The biggest previous one-day increase occurred on April 7, when a dozen fatalities were added.

The state’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website also showed 144 new confirmed COVID-19 cases overnight. That brought the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 4,081.

The number of new cases also was higher than average figures seen in recent days and was the biggest increase since Friday.

The state caseload was derived from tests on 33,888 people, resulting in an infection rate just over 12 of those tested. That figure is likely inflated from the virus’ true contagion rate because the seriously ill and people who have had close contact with a diagnosed patient are far more likely to be tested amid the ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

Clark County recorded 119 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths overnight, according to data posted by the Southern Nevada Health District on its COVID-19 webpage. That brought the total confirmed cases in the county to 3,218 and the death toll to 150.

By way of comparison, the district has reported 46 deaths from influenza during the current flu season in its most recent report last week.

In other developments on Wednesday:

— The Washoe County Health District reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths from the disease. The new cases bring the total reported in the county to 710, of whom 195 have recovered, according to the district. The new fatalities were all men, one in his 70s, one in his 80s and one in his 90s, all of whom had underlying health conditions. Their deaths brought the COVID-19 toll in the county to 21.

— The virus has continued to spread at the state’s nursing homes and other state-run or state-regulated institutions, with 10 additional deaths reported on the state’s COVID-19 website. The 36 deaths at nursing homes represent over 19 percent of the total fatalities in the state from the disease.

— Authorities in Mineral County announced the second confirmed COVID-19 case there. A news release said the victim was self-isolating at home but provided no other details. Both patients in the county live in Hawthorne, which has a population of 3,185.

