Nevada Democratic Assembly leaders will not seek re-election

Speaker Steve Yeager and Majority Floor Leader Sandra Jauregui will not seek re-election in 2026.

Assembly Majority Floor Leader Sandra Jauregui and Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, both D-Las Vegas, wait to be let in the Capitol building to meet with Gov. Joe Lombardo hours before the midnight deadline of the 83rd session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City Monday, June 2, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager and Floor Majority Leader Sandra Jauregui will not seek re-election to the Assembly in 2026, they announced Monday.

Yeager, D-Las Vegas, and Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, were elected to the Assembly in 2016 and served five regular and five special sessions, according to the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus.

“I am honored to have represented Assembly District 9 since 2016, and I am grateful for the trust the voters placed in me over the past five election cycles,” Yeager said in a Monday statement.

He described some of his accomplishments, such as increasing public education funding and teacher pay raises, and said he is committed to “continuing to contribute to this great state that has given me so much.”

Jauregui said she also remains committed to Nevada’s future and will continue to find opportunities to serve Nevadans.

“Serving the people of Nevada in the Assembly has been the honor of a lifetime. After careful reflection, I’ve decided not to seek re-election to District 41,” she said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of what my colleagues and I have accomplished together from strengthening our gun safety laws, investing in affordable housing to creating good-paying jobs.”

