Nevada Democrats may abandon caucus app

The Nevada Democratic Party may abandon an app similar to the one used in Iowa that failed, delaying caucus results in that state by nearly a full day.

Sarah Kohles, right, helps Dorothy Schwedinger during the Democratic caucus at the UAW Hall in Dubuque, Iowa, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Eileen Meslar/Telegraph Herald via AP)

The Nevada Democratic Party appears ready to abandon an electronic app it intended to use in the upcoming caucus, after an app made by the same company bedeviled the Iowa caucus and delayed results by a day.

Although some media outlets reported Nevada planned to use the same app as the one that failed in Iowa, Nevada Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II denied those reports in a statement made Tuesday morning.

“NV Dems can confidently say that what happened in the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada on Feb. 22,” it read.

“We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus. We had already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems, and are currently evaluating the best path forward.”

In a conference call with reporters Tuesday morning, Nevada Democratic Party Executive Director Alana Mounce stuck mostly to McCurdy’s statement, repeating parts of it word-for-word as an answer to most questions.

Mounce did, however, confirm the party contracted with the same developer of the app used in Iowa’s Democratic caucuses, Shadow, Inc., to create two apps: One for early voting from Feb. 15-18 and one for caucus day. She said the apps made for Iowa and Nevada were slightly different.

Mounce said the decision to cut ties with Shadow was the state party’s and not made by the Democratic National Committee. The choice was made due to the mishaps in Iowa, she confirmed.

The party is considering every possible option, Mounce stressed, but it does not have a list of other possible app vendors currently being consulted. When asked how a new app could be logistically possible with just days until early voting begins Feb. 15, Mounce again said all options are being evaluated and the party has a number of backup plans in place.

Mounce said the apps were originally constructed to make the caucus process more efficient for the state’s many volunteers. She promised to update the public as soon as the party has new information.

But a member of the state party’s executive board, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it seems likely the caucuses will shift back to a paper-and-pencil model.

The member said he was not concerned with the state party’s ability to pull off a successful caucus despite the app troubles, saying, “We have the best state party in the country.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement Tuesday morning in support of the state party.

“I am confident in the Nevada State Democratic Party, and I trust they will execute a successful caucus on Feb. 22,” he said.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who is largely responsible for moving Nevada’s caucus to an early spot on the Democratic Party’s nominating calendar, also tweeted out his support.

“In Nevada, we have built the best state party operation in the country,” Reid said. “I am 100 percent confident that what happened in Iowa will not happen in Nevada.”

Campaign wants more information

However, one Democratic presidential campaign in Nevada said McCurdy’s statement is not sufficient.

“I’m sure he’s right about the different vendor and all that stuff,” a senior staffer said. “However, the campaigns are owed something a little more substantive.”

The staffer said what happened in Iowa “validated the feelings of anyone anxious about the caucus process” in general.

“Given the toil in Iowa, (the Nevada Democratic Party) needs to give us the x, y, z of exactly what will happen on caucus day,” the staffer said, adding that many campaign workers have spent a year of their lives working toward that event.

The possibility for technical mishaps is perhaps compounded in Nevada, which will also be the first state in history to allow for early participation in a caucus. The party previously reported this process will also use an app pre-loaded onto tablets that will be provided to each early caucus location.

Early voting will take place from Feb. 15-18 at 82 locations throughout the state.

About 2,000 individual caucuses will be held at more than 250 Nevada locations on caucus day. Iowa, by comparison, has about 500 fewer caucus precincts than Nevada.

It is unclear how early voting could work without help from the app.

Early polling indicates as many as 60 percent of voters plan to caucus early. They will be asked to rank their top three to five choices.

If the party falls back on pencil-and-paper cards, then someone at each of the 82 sites would in theory need to transport thousands of cards somewhere for sorting according to which of the state’s 2,099 precincts an early voter is assigned.

Those cards would then need to be transported on caucus day to the appropriate precincts, where caucus leaders — most of whom are volunteers — will each have to sort and count them correctly in addition to their typical duties.

The party has also pledged to, for the first time, report the total number of supporters for each candidate at each caucus site — not just the delegate totals.

Shadow, Inc.

Nevada secretary of state records show the Nevada Democratic Party made three payments of $16,714.29 to Shadow, one in October and two in December, for a total of $50,142.87.

According to federal records, the Nevada Democratic Party paid Shadow $58,000 for “technology services” in August.

Shadow did not immediately respond to a Review-Journal request for comment.

Both Iowa and Nevada had originally hoped to hold a “virtual caucus” that would allow registered voters to participate from home, but it was scrapped by the Democratic National Committee in September due to cybersecurity concerns.

Questionable app testing?

Rob Mason is the chief technology officer of Applause, a company that uses crowdsourcing to organize real users to stress test apps for big names like Disney, Google, Microsoft and Facebook. In an interview with the Review-Journal, Mason said what happened in Iowa was a clear example of failing to properly test an app before launch.

“A one-or-two-man team can build an app, but they can’t test it for the real-world environment with a small team,” Mason said. “Too often that testing gets short-changed.”

Mason said an app of this importance should be tested by real users with a variety of devices under a variety of different naturally occurring circumstances, such as limited to no mobile or Wi-Fi connectivity.

He recommended Nevada’s Democratic Party build “a good, representative sample” by simultaneously testing the app from rural and urban areas with as many testers as possible.

As elections move into a modern age, Mason said, it’s important that new technology be rolled out seamlessly.

“We need to build all that tech, make sure it has great security, test performance and make sure it works every time,” Mason said. “Otherwise, people will lose confidence and go back to the dark ages of all that crazy stuffing paper in boxes.”

Future of the caucus system

Monday’s debacle sharpened criticism over Iowa’s first-in-the-nation positioning on the nominating calendar. Some critics, including former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, have called for an overhaul of the system to allow a more diverse state like Nevada to pick first.

Castro, a former 2020 candidate now backing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, renewed his criticism in a tweet Monday night.

“This is a total mess,” he said. “I respect the people of Iowa. They’ve been great, but it’s become very clear that our democracy has been misserved by a broken system.”

Many pundits and political insiders also took to Twitter Monday night to call for an end to the caucus system as a whole.

NV Dems Statement on the Iowa Caucus: pic.twitter.com/Yyf6ArV4ie — NV Dems (@nvdems) February 4, 2020

