Nevada Democrats raise $450K, thanks to progressive pitches

The Nevada State Democratic Party’s new leadership used a focused push from big-name progressive allies to post a large fundraising haul in its first month on the job, but the party is still working to replace its entire staff and forge a new path.

The state party, which saw a progressive slate led by Chair Judith Whitmer sweep its officer elections on March 6, raised nearly $453,000 for the month, according to its regular report posted by the Federal Elections Committee this week.

Nearly all of the cash came from small individual donations secured after the changeover and during a few weeks in which Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., sent fundraising pushes through their vast small-dollar networks.

The party began the month with about $521,000 in its federal account, but that was more or less erased when the outgoing staff transferred $450,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and spent thousands more to close out consulting contracts and staff severance. Most of these expenditures occurred between March 3-6.

One source familiar with the transfers told the Review-Journal at the time that the money was transferred to ensure it went toward its intended purpose: re-electing Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

In their fundraising emails, Sanders and the other progressive politicians and groups accused the outgoing party of leaving its successors with limited resources.

“When the establishment forces inside of the party realized they were about to lose the leadership positions, they transferred $450,000 out of the party before the leadership handoff took place,” Sanders’ campaign email said.

“Establishment forces hoped to see them fail. But we need them to succeed — we need to have their backs,” it continued.

Whitmer’s new organization ended the month with a little more than $440,000 on hand.

The filing did not list any new staff members or consultants as of March 31. Whitmer said last month the party was relying on volunteer work until new employees could be hired. She also said the party would be reworking how it selected vendors and consultants, as well as its new platforms, through yet-to-be-formed committees.

Attempts to reach Whitmer for an interview on the progress of these operations were not successful, but she sent a short update through a text message: “We are moving forward in hiring staff and building out our infrastructure to support Democratic candidates. In addition, we’re focused on community outreach and expanding the Democratic Party through engagement and advocacy.”

The state party has, in recent cycles, been widely regarded as one of the strongest in the country and played a role in Democrats’ sweeping victories at all levels following a disastrous showing in 2014.

It has routinely outraised and spent its Republican counterpart. It did so again in March, with state Republicans pulling in about $40,000 to their federal account.

However, the large transfer to the national party’s Senate fundraising arm has state Democrats relatively close to Republicans in cash on hand: $440,ooo to about $395,000 for Republicans.

