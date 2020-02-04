Nevada Democrats say Iowa caucus problems won’t be repeated here

Some news media outlets have reported Nevada plans to use the same app used in Iowa, but Nevada Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II denied those reports.

Results from Monday’s Iowa Democratic caucus have been delayed because of problems with a mobile app used to report voter counts, and the glitches are raising concerns about Nevada’s plans to use similar technology for its Feb. 22 caucus.

Some news media outlets have reported the state plans to use the same app used in Iowa, but Nevada Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II denied those reports in a statement made Tuesday morning.

“NV Dems can confidently say that what happened in the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada on Feb. 22,” it read.

“We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus. We had already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems, and are currently evaluating the best path forward.”

It is unclear if this means the party will be using a different app made by a different vendor or will scrap the technology-assisted approaches altogether in favor of traditional reporting practices. A party spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on the statement.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement Tuesday morning in support of the state party.

“I am confident in the Nevada State Democratic Party, and I trust they will execute a successful caucus on Feb. 22,” he said.

Campaign wants more information

One Democratic presidential campaign in Nevada said McCurdy’s statement is not sufficient.

“I’m sure he’s right about the different vendor and all that stuff,” a senior staffer said. “However, the campaigns are owed something a little more substantive.”

The staffer said what happened in Iowa “validated the feelings of anyone anxious about the caucus process” in general.

“Given the toil in Iowa, (the Nevada Democratic Party) needs to give us the x, y, z of exactly what will happen on caucus day,” the staffer said, adding that many campaign workers have spent a year of their lives working toward that event.

The possibility for technical mishaps is perhaps compounded in Nevada, which will also be the first state in history to allow for early participation in a caucus. The party previously reported this process will also use an app pre-loaded onto tablets that will be provided to each early caucus location.

Early voting will take place from Feb. 15-18 at 82 locations throughout the state.

About 2,000 individual caucuses will be held at more than 250 Nevada locations on caucus day. Iowa, by comparison, has about 500 fewer caucus precincts than Nevada.

Shadow, Inc.

The Associated Press reported that Nevada Democrats have plans to use a mobile reporting app for their caucuses. Cynthia McFaddan of MSNBC also reported Monday night that Nevada Democrats will use the same mobile app the Iowa Democratic Party employed.

The New York Times in a story published Monday identified the app’s developer as a company called Shadow, Inc. Nevada secretary of state records show the Nevada Democratic Party made three payments of $16,714.29 to a company by that name, one in October and two in December, for a total of $50,142.87.

According to federal records, the Nevada Democratic Party paid Shadow $58,000 for “technology services” in August.

Shadow did not immediately respond to a Review-Journal request for comment.

Both Iowa and Nevada had originally hoped to hold a “virtual caucus” that would allow registered voters to participate from home, but it was scrapped by the Democratic National Committee in September due to cybersecurity concerns.

Future of the caucus system

Monday’s debacle sharpened criticism over Iowa’s first-in-the-nation positioning on the nominating calendar. Some critics, including former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro, have called for an overhaul of the system to allow a more diverse state like Nevada to pick first.

Castro, a former 2020 candidate now backing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, renewed his criticism in a tweet Monday night.

“This is a total mess,” he said. “I respect the people of Iowa. They’ve been great, but it’s become very clear that our democracy has been misserved by a broken system.”

Many pundits and political insiders also took to Twitter Monday night to call for an end to the caucus system as a whole.

