Nevada Dems, GOP lay out 2024 presidential nomination plans

Here’s how the Nevada Democrats and Republicans plan to select their presidential nominee in 2024.

The Advisory Committee on Participatory Democracy meets to discuss voter education and the presidential nominating process at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Advisory Committee on Participatory Democracy meets to discuss voter education and the presidential nominating process at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Advisory Committee on Participatory Democracy meets to discuss voter education and the presidential nominating process at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Advisory Committee on Participatory Democracy meets to discuss voter education and the presidential nominating process at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Republican and Democratic parties laid out their plans Thursday for their 2024 presidential nomination processes, and how they will let voters know about the elections.

The Silver State’s nomination processes have attracted attention for the reported confusion it could cause using both a state-run primary — set for Feb. 6, 2024 — and a party-run caucus Feb. 8.

The state is required by law to offer a primary to both major parties if two or more candidates file in a party. Seeking to keep a time-honored tradition in place, the Nevada Republican Party filed a lawsuit against the state.

After a judge determined the party does not have to use the state primary results to award delegates, the Nevada GOP decided to hold its First in the West caucus.

Mark Wlaschin, deputy secretary of state for elections, said at a Thursday meeting of the Advisory Committee on Participatory Democracy that it is possible for the state to not hold a Republican primary if only one or no candidate files.

Wlaschin said so far five candidates have made appointments with the secretary of state’s office to file for candidacy, although it is not yet clear which party the potential candidates belong to. Candidate filing for the state-run presidential primary begins Oct. 2 and ends Oct. 16. Republicans’ caucus filing deadline also ends Oct. 16.

Democratic operations

The Nevada State Democratic Party will use the result of the presidential preference primary to determine the allocation of delegates to its state convention, where national convention delegates will be elected, according to Hilary Barrett, executive director of the Nevada State Democratic Party.

Nevada is allocated 48 delegates to the Democratic National Convention, Barrett said. Delegates to the state convention will be elected at assembly district meetings held April 13, 2024.

In order to be a delegate, a person must be a registered Democrat who voted in the presidential preference primary. They must also attend and subsequently be elected as a state convention delegate at the district delegate election meetings, file their declaration of candidacy designating their presidential preference and sign a pledge of support for the presidential candidate with the state party by 10 a.m. on May 17 before attending and being elected during the May 18 state convention as a national convention delegate.

The state party has allocated a paid communications budget to make sure voters know how to participate in the presidential preference primary, Barrett said. The party will also use its website and social media, hold traditional in-person organizing and take out ads in publications to keep Democratic voters informed.

Republican operations

Jim DeGraffenreid, national committeeman, said the Republican caucus will have a uniform start time of 5 p.m. for all 17 counties.

Nevada gets 23 delegates for the Republican National Convention, DeGraffenreid said, and each candidate who signs up for the caucus will have the opportunity to get delegates that will be sent to the Republican National Convention. They must receive about 4.5 percent of the votes to be awarded a delegate, according to DeGraffenreid.

“Every candidate in the caucus has an opportunity to win delegates,” he said. “It is not a winner-take-all where the person who has the most votes takes every delegate.”

The caucus will also include voter ID, precinct-based voting and paper ballots. It will have a drop-and-go feature where people can cast their vote and go, rather than staying for the full meeting to participate in the state convention, according to DeGraffenreid.

The goals of the caucus are to increase Republican voter registration and participation, build excitement for the 2024 elections and engage in dialogue with fellow Republicans, he said.

To inform voters about the caucus, DeGraffenreid said the Nevada GOP will publish information in Nevada newspapers, send email alerts, pay visits and give calls to Republicans, put out PSA announcements and send texts to Republican voters by precinct.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.