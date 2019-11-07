77°F
Nevada Department of Administration chief resigns, replacement named

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2019 - 3:24 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday named a new interim director to lead the state Department of Administration, accepting the immediate resignation from the woman he appointed to lead the agency in February.

Peter Long, who replaces Deonne Contine, has headed the state human resources division since 2016 and previously served 12 years as division deputy. He earned an associate’s degree in business administration from Yuba College and a bachelor’s business degree from Sacramento State University.

Contine was executive director of the state Department of Taxation when she was named to head the administration department in February. Over 12 years in public service, she also served as a deputy in the attorney general’s office.

In a text message, Contine said chose to resign to attend to family needs. She is caring for her 80-year-old mother, who lives with her, and said she needed to “readjust my priorities right now.”

“Due to some recent developments, I realized I can’t continue to give the investment the position warrants and the State deserves,” she said. “I am honored to have served my home state under two administrations.”

With 12 divisions, the department oversees internal state government operations such as human resources, information technology, construction and maintenance, purchasing and contracting, vehicle management, and state property. It also oversees the state library and archives, administrative hearings and the crime victims office.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

