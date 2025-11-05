Nevada disperses partial SNAP benefits as program funding debate continues

Almost 200,000 households in Nevada received partial food assistance benefits Wednesday, four days after a lapse in federal funding delayed SNAP benefit payments across the country.

Three Square President & CEO Beth Martino leads Gov. Joe Lombardo on a tour of Three Square on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People line up to get food from City Impact Urban Food Bank on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 in Las Vegas. Many food banks in Nevada are among countless across the country that will need to find other ways to increase food supplies amid the loss of SNAP funding due to the government shutdown. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Almost 200,000 households in Nevada received partial food assistance benefits Wednesday, four days after a lapse in federal funding delayed Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit payments across the country.

Nevada officials said $29 million in SNAP benefits were transmitted to more than 196,000 eligible households, following updated guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The benefits had been paused as the program funding lapsed during the ongoing federal government shutdown, but a federal court order directed Trump administration to issue partial payments.

Division of Social Services Administrator Robert Thompson said getting benefits onto recipients’ electronic benefit transfer, or EBT, cards “quickly is essential for Nevadans receiving SNAP.”

USDA guidance says SNAP recipients will receive up to 50 percent of their previous benefit amount depending on the household’s income, the division said in a Wednesday news release. Households with no income will receive half of their previously approved amount of SNAP, while households with greater income will receive a smaller percentage or even no benefit.

About 70 percent of the state’s SNAP-eligible households have some income and approximately 13,900 of previously approved households will not receive a partial SNAP benefit under the current federal guidance, according to the release.

“While some projected it could take days or even weeks to adjust computer systems and recalculate hundreds of thousands of benefit amounts, our team — with the full support of Governor (Joe) Lombardo and his cabinet — planned for this possibility and began the work before the federal government issued new guidance,” Thompson said in the release. “Thanks to the hard work and readiness of DSS staff, and the constant support from the Governor’s Office, Nevada completed the transition within hours, not days — ensuring SNAP recipients received their benefits without any additional delays that have been caused by the federal shutdown.”

State officials said benefits are usually staggered over the first 10 days of the month, but all benefits were issued today.

SNAP customers should confirm their SNAP balance by visiting ebtEdge or calling 866-281-2443. Unspent SNAP benefits issued prior to the ongoing government shutdown remain available for use, state officials said.

The partial funding comes as the Republican governor and Legislative Democrats debate how to address the funding lapse in a special legislative session and food banks brace for increased demand.

