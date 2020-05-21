Nevada DMV announces plans for reopening with no set date

Although no date has been set for when Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices will reopen, the agency has a reopening plan in place for when they give the green light to do so.

Customers wait in line the DMV at Sahara office on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Although no date has been set for when Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices will reopen, the agency has a reopening plan in place for when it gets the green light to do so.

DMV staff will be brought back to work on Tuesday for training and to work on backlogs prior to reopening, the department announced Thursday.

The DMV’s reopening plan has the safety of employees and the public in mind in a three-step process.

Officials urge motorists to first go online, wait if possible, and to be prepared if an in-person appointment is necessary.

While the DMV offices remain closed, as they have since March 18, the DMV encourages residents to complete common transactions like vehicle registration renewals online.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the COVID-19 emergency. The DMV thanks you for your continued patience,” Director Julie Butler said in a statement. “We’re releasing our plan well in advance so everyone will know what to expect. We’re going to serve motorists with the most pressing needs first and ask others to use alternative services or hold off from visiting a DMV office.”

During the first 30 days after reopening, the DMV will only offer services that directly impact a person’s ability to drive.

Those services include:

-Driver’s license suspension or revocation reinstatements.

-Driver’s license knowledge tests.

-License or ID for customers with no form of valid ID.

-Original vehicle registration of recently-purchased vehicles not eligible for online registration.

-Vehicle movement permits.

-Title transfers.

-Renewals of documents that expired prior to March 16.

-Transactions involving bad debt with the DMV.

– Commercial Driver License services.

-Dealer Services, Fleets, Motor Carriers, Registration Services and Occupational License Renewals.

Driving skills tests for non-commercial licenses will not be offered during the first 30 days due to social distancing requirements.

Appointments will not be available during the first 30 days of operations with only walk-in customers accepted. All previously made appointments are canceled.

Customers are urged to utilize online and kiosk services to help alleviate strain on DMV offices upon reopening. DMV staff will be walking the lines outside the offices and customers who can use alternate services or wait until a later time will be directed to do so. Those who are served may be asked to wait in their vehicle until they’re called.

With the automatic 90-day extension on expired documents in effect, transactions that can wait include personalized plate orders, new resident licensing and registration and Real ID upgrades.

If a person is required to do an in-person visit they’re urged to bring all necessary documents and have forms filled out in advance.

Only customers and necessary assistants will be allowed into DMV offices. Rural offices will allow only 10 customers inside at one time. The DMV will make limited exceptions for customers with disabilities and those who lack online access.

DMV staff will be wearing face masks and customers will be asked to do so as well.

“The DMV has created a thoughtful, phased approach to reopening that is fair to all and, most important, keeps customers and staff alike as safe as possible,” Butler said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.