Nevada DMV extends due date on expiring documents

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices will remain closed during Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco3

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices will remain closed during Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that under Phase 1 all state government offices would remain closed.

Due to those directives, Sisolak has given Nevada motorists more time to renew their expiring documents, which are now extended for 90 days after the DMV reopens. Previously, the extension was granted for 90 days from the expiration date of the document.

Despite the office closures, DMV online services and kiosks remain open. The DMV encourages customers to use that option when possible, particularly for vehicle registration.

Those who must visit a DMV office once they reopen should make sure they are prepared with the correct documentation to complete their transaction.

If a motorist’s expiration date falls between the date the DMV closed, March 16, and the date of the DMV’s eventual reopening, they have until 90 days after the reopening to renew. If an expiration date falls within 30 days after reopening, motorists have 60 days after reopening to renew. The extension applies to all DMV issued credentials documents, including business licenses.

“An expired driver’s license or vehicle registration is one thing no one has to worry about during this closure,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “The DMV sincerely hopes you stay well for yourself, your family and your friends.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.