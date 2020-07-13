Nevada DMV reminds motorists of extension for expiring documents

Residents with documents that expired between March 12 and July 15 now have until Sept. 13 to carry our their transactions, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

People wait in line at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada motorists who had documents expire during the pandemic have a couple more months to take care of business.

The agency’s southern division, which covers Las Vegas, tweeted it will not enforce any expired documents during the extension.

“DMV documents that have expired between 3/12/20 – 7/15/20 now have a grace period until September 13, 2020 per the NVDMV,” NHP’s tweet read. “No enforcement action will be taken on vehicles inside those dates.”

NHP also advised motorists to keep their expired registration or other paperwork in the vehicle.

The deadline extension is part of the DMV’s reopening announcement, which stated that those who had a time sensitive document lapse, like a driver’s license or vehicle registration, had 90 days from the June 15 reopening date to bring those up to date.

