Nevada DMV reopens, but long lines remain frustrating
Residents stood in line for hours Tuesday frustrated because they were unable to make an appointment on the DMV website due to technical issues.
Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles reopened for business, but patrons are having extended waiting times in line.
This follows Monday’s closure because of a sliced fiber optic cable. It also comes as the DMV began its second week of operations following an almost three-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On its website, the DMV says driving tests are being conducted at all offices except the West Flamingo branch.
The offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno will serve customers with appointments only.
DMV officials are telling folks to wait until the issues are fixed and wait for their scheduled appointment, which could take days.
