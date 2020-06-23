Nevada DMV reopens, but long lines remain frustrating

Residents stood in line for hours Tuesday frustrated because they were unable to make an appointment on the DMV website due to technical issues.

Las Vegas residents have been standing in line for hours frustrated because they can't make an appointment on the Department of Motor Vehicles website due to technical issues. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Instructions are given to individuals without appointments previously made to leave the line, at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Instructions are given to individuals without appointments previously made to leave the line, at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles reopened for business, but patrons are having extended waiting times in line.

Residents stood in line for hours Tuesday frustrated because they were unable to make an appointment on the DMV website due to technical issues.

This follows Monday’s closure because of a sliced fiber optic cable. It also comes as the DMV began its second week of operations following an almost three-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On its website, the DMV says driving tests are being conducted at all offices except the West Flamingo branch.

The offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno will serve customers with appointments only.

DMV officials are telling folks to wait until the issues are fixed and wait for their scheduled appointment, which could take days.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.